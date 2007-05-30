Solectron adds jobs<br>for new contract

Solectron has received a manufacturing contract for DVD kiosks and therefore Solectron has doubled the number of workers building the kiosks.

Solectron has received a contract from redbox that will place DVD kiosks on McDonald's restaurands and grocery stores around the country. This year Redbox has planned an expansion from 3 700 kiosks to 4 500 kiosks that will be placed out through the North America. All these kiosks will be assembled at Solectron in Creedmoor.



"It was very important to select a manufacturer that had the ability to grow with you," said Franz Kuehnich, Redbox's vice president of engineering.