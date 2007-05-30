US facility – key to influence, says Zestron

Zestron most recently inaugurated its US facility in Manassas. This facility is according to Zestron's CEO Harald Wack a key to get influence on the American market.

Dr. Harald Wack started Zestron in 1975 with only $5000 in his pocket. The goal is to become the global leader in cleaning by 2020. Most recently Zestron inaugurated its facility in Manassas, Va which includes a 15,000 sq. ft. technical center; a roughly 25,000 sq. ft. shipping warehouse; a raw materials storage facility; and engineering, marketing and customer service offices, all on 11 acres of open land for future expansion. Today the new facility employs 20 workers but that number is expected to grow. Zestron has also facilities in Ingolstadt, Germany and Shanghai but all ISO-certified production will be manufactured in U.S., according to the company's technical marketing manager Sylvain Chamousset, and these operations will increase by 100%.



Zestron's current annual revenue in the world market is $25 million ($15 million to $20 million in electronics) and $5 million specifically in the U.S., and growing because of Pb-free. Within 10 years Zestron expects that it has reached a revenue of $50 million.