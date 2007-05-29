Beijer Electronics acquires Lauer

Today, on the 29th of May 2007, Sweden based Beijer Electronics has announced the acquisition of Elektronik-Systeme Lauer GmbH & Co. KG in Unterensingen, Germany.

Conny Persson, CEO of Beijer Electronics Products AB, comments: “this acquisition is another milestone for us, and is in line with our strategy to strengthen our position in the key German market, which represents forty per cent of the European HMI market. Lauer offers a highly strategic positioning, and the acquisition places Beijer Electronics among the top five HMI companies in Germany".



Lauer, incorporated in 1979, is an established, well-recognized player with a strong brand in Germany and the rest of central Europe. The company has a broad range of products within the HMI area that complement Beijer Electronics' product range, mainly within embedded and industrial PCs in the higher-end segment. “We look forward to synergy effects when it comes to product development and coordination of production and purchasing", Conny Persson continues.



Lauer has a broad customer base in Germany, where eighty percent of Lauer's sales come from, bringing Beijer Electronics up to an estimated market share of eight per cent in Germany. The Beijer Electronics GmbH organization now comprises both Lauer and Beijer Electronics with Mr. Jürgen Bischhaus as General Manager. Jürgen Bischhaus comments: “this is an exciting step for us and we are confident that it will bring new opportunities for both us and our business partners".