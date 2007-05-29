iSLI Appoints New Chairman

iSLI has appointed Michael Kay as new chairman after Ron Dunn.

Ron became Chairman in May 1999 having taken over from Stewart Miller, previously Technical Director of Rolls Royce Engines, who Chaired iSLI during it's formative year. In 1993 Ron left Ferranti Defence Systems as Managing Director. After 32 years with the company in various engineering and management posts, Ron initially accepted the position of Chairman at iSLI for 2 years. However he found iSLI to be a fascinating and unique institution with great potential and stayed on throughout a period where the Institute's role progressively developed beyond post graduate education to assisting to small, high technology companies with research, design support and training.



In expressing his delight to hand over to Michael Kay, Ron claims to have enjoyed every minute of his time with the Institute. “Michael's extensive knowledge of the modern microelectronics industry makes him an ideal appointment to assist Tony Harker, the CEO and Director." Ron continues, “Michael will contribute greatly to enlarging the Institute's crucial role in supporting the Scottish electronics industry, in particular small, emerging companies."



Michael, who takes up the post on 1st August, brings to the role extensive engineering and managerial experience in the electronics and semiconductor industry. He has spent over 30 years engaging directly with business, academia, and government, in the areas of electronic hardware systems, IC design and software development.



Michael began his career within the computer manufacturing and medical science industries from 1970 before moving to Motorola as Applications Manager for Microprocessors at East Kilbride in 1979. Based mainly in Scotland, Michael conducted extensive customer and project work in Europe, the USA and Asia. He has supported R&D programmes with both Scottish Universities and Industry and in particular with the iSLI on the Alba Campus, where Michael has been a Member of the iSLI Board of Directors since 2000.



Throughout his career Michael has been responsible for a host of new engineering and business initiatives, most notably as the founder and Managing Director of the Motorola Technology Centre in Scotland.



Michael Kay comments, “I am delighted to be part of the next phase of the evolution of iSLI as it further extends its expertise to support academia & industry with education and research throughout the UK, the EU and beyond."



Announcing the appointment Tony Harker, CEO of iSLI, said “Whilst we are all very sorry to see Ron go, I am delighted that Michael Kay has agreed to take on the key role of iSLI Chairman, bringing a wealth of high technology experience to the role. I am looking forward to his help in building iSLI's already growing reputation in our support of young companies, as well as our established tertiary education and research activities."