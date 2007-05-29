Trimble to outsource its SMT-production

Trimble will according to evertiq's sources outsource all of its surface mounting processes to contract manufacturers.

So far Trimble has run all of its manufacturing inhouse but over the years the company's SMT activities have decrease more and more to become only an activity for current products. Manufacturing of new products has been outsourced to local EMS firms. According to evertiq's sources the company has now made the decision to stop its SMT operations but Trimble will still do the assembly work on the products.



This action is taken for the Swedish operations but it is yet uncertain if this goes for more of the company's business across the world.



The information about this has been confirmed to evertiq by several sources but Peter Fredriksson, member of the company's executive team in Europe, denied and told evertiq that this is not the case. However one other source at Trimble has confirmed that the plans for the SMT outsourcing has already been set.