Foxconn confirms $147m Czech investment

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn International has confirmed that they will build a new plant in the Czech Republic.

Foxconn made the confirmation on a press conference on Monday. The company plans to invest 147 million US Dollar into a new LCD and PC manufacturing plant. It will be based in Kutna Hora, in Central Bohemia. When fully operated the plant is expected to employ 5000.