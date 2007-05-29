Sitronics accepted by Eurosmart

Sitronics Microelectronic Solutions, a Russian producer of integrated circuits and smart cards, has become a member of the international association Eurosmart.

This is the first Russian company which has joined the Eurosmart association representing interests of manufacturers of smart cards, semiconductors, terminals and smart card system integration equipment used in various fields.



The Eurosmart association includes companies like Infineon Technology, NXP, Samsung and some 30 others. Eurosmart assists member companies in solving issues of security, marketing and smart card development and popularization and lobbies the industry's interests in European authorities.