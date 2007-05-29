Gorenje plans Eastern European expansion

Slovenia based white goods manufacturer, Gorenje plans to expand with a couple of manufacturing units around Eastern Europe within the next few years.

The group intends to open a number of plants outside its home country Slovenia within a few years time. Countries that currently are on the map are Romania, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey. "It is very difficult to say whether they will be in Romania, Russia, Ukraine or Turkey, but at present we are keeping our options open," Franjo Bobinac, chairman and CEO of Gorenje told local media.