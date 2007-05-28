NCAB increase staff in Europe

PCB Distributor NCAB has appointed two new employees in Norway, one in Spain and another one in Finland.

Trond Voll and Stian Sagstuen will join NCAB Norway. Trond Voll will start as Project Manager. Stian Sagstuen, will work as Technical Manager. In Finland Jonna Suominen has been appointed as new sales support. In Spain NCAB has appointed a new employee for customer support.



Trond Voll and Stian Sagstuen have both been working for Hapro, Norway's second largest EMS provider.