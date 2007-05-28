PB-Technik to represent UNOVIS<br>and Hover-Davis in Europe

PB-Technik will represent UNOVIS in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The company will also be responsible for all activities in Europe concerning Direct Die Feeders from Hover-Davis.

PB-Technik will expand its sales and support activities for Hover-Davis DDF direct feeders to the whole of Europe. PB-Technik GmbH will be responsible for sales and support of the odd-form-component solutions of UNOVIS in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.