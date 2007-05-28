Mydata introduces the agilis stick magazine

Mydata now introduces the Agilis Stick Magazine, ASM. By adapting the proven Agilis design to work in a stick magazine, high-mix SMT manufacturers can boost productivity to levels that simply isn't possible with traditional stick feeders.

With a revolutionary stick feeding technology, the Agilis Stick Magazine provides a combination of accuracy, speed and flexibility that can increase both the variety and quantity of components placed on an individual production run, as well as throughout the day.



Unlike vibratory stick feeders that erratically shake up and down or side-to-side, the ASM utilizes a precision linear drive and servo-controlled horizontal motion to accurately and quickly feed up to 50mm long components in up to 28mm high sticks. To do so, the ASM smoothly moves the stick forward and immediately pulls straight back to advance components through the stick and into the pick-up position. The result is that feeding can now be accomplished with a much higher degree of reliability and efficiency.