PCB firms command half of<br>China`s PCB output in 3 years

Today Taiwanese PCB makers that are operating in China have 40% of the total PCB production value in China.

For the next three years that number will increase to 50%. These figures was made by Lai Kuo-en, chairman of South China PCB Friendship Association .Today China has 25% of the total global PCB market. Total production value of global PCB manufacturers was estimated at US$45.1 billion last year, CENS reports.