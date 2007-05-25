Hawco in agreement with Song Chuan

Hawco Controls has signed an franchise distribution agreement covering the UK and Ireland, with Song Chuan, the Taiwanese relay manufacturer.

Song Chuan focuses on Plug-in and PCB relays, and is the fourth largest manufacturer of these products in the world. Recently the company opened a new manufacturing plant in Shanghai, and its factories hold ISO 9002 / ISO 14001, QS 9000 and ISO 16969 approvals.



Commented Gary Bennett, recently appointed Sales & Marketing Director, Hawco Group: “Song Chuan is a global leader with an extensive range of high quality products to meet low and high volume applications. More, unlike other suppliers, Song Chuan is always looking to push the envelope in their product capabilities. For example, the company is currently looking at developing a 100A relay for an industrial safety application we identified in electric vehicle motor controls. The current industry standard maximum rating is around 70A"