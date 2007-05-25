PCB | May 25, 2007
Aviv Capinor is growing and hiring new staff
During a visit to Aviv Capinor in Norway earlier this week, evertiq received some information about how the development at the company has been going since Aviv and Capinor merged in beginning of January this year.
Aviv's focus has earlier been PCB trading on the European markets, and Capinor's focus has earlier been production of PCBs as well as trading. The newly merged company Aviv Capinor is estimating a turnover of 13 Million Euros this year.
Aviv Capinor has employed two new sales represents. One of them will be based in UK and the other one in Italy. The company has also employed a new sales represent in Sweden and a new logistic manager in Norway. The company is following its investment plan and will adjust itself to the different market regions.
Aviv Capinors owner structure looks like the following: LIROL 67%, Torger Edland 15,2%, Atle Jensen 12,8% and David O`Donoghue 5 %.
As the two companies merged, a holding company was established and five subsidies were formed. The different market focuses will be the following: A&C Europe - Focus on Europe and the European customers, base in London. A&C Nordic - Focus on the Nordic countries and the Nordic customers. A&C Sweden - Own AB Company, mission to profile on the growing Swedish PCB market. A&C Quickprint (Norway) - own PCB production in Norway-Mission to provide the local market with prototypes and quick delivery PCB boards. A&C China – The office is based in Shenzhen, will work closely with suppliers and make shore the logistic between Europe and Asia flows. Aviv Capinor estimated 80% of companies budget will come from turnover in Europe and the Nordic countries. Aviv Capinor has 45 employees, 25 in Norway.
Aviv Capinor has employed two new sales represents. One of them will be based in UK and the other one in Italy. The company has also employed a new sales represent in Sweden and a new logistic manager in Norway. The company is following its investment plan and will adjust itself to the different market regions.
Aviv Capinors owner structure looks like the following: LIROL 67%, Torger Edland 15,2%, Atle Jensen 12,8% and David O`Donoghue 5 %.
As the two companies merged, a holding company was established and five subsidies were formed. The different market focuses will be the following: A&C Europe - Focus on Europe and the European customers, base in London. A&C Nordic - Focus on the Nordic countries and the Nordic customers. A&C Sweden - Own AB Company, mission to profile on the growing Swedish PCB market. A&C Quickprint (Norway) - own PCB production in Norway-Mission to provide the local market with prototypes and quick delivery PCB boards. A&C China – The office is based in Shenzhen, will work closely with suppliers and make shore the logistic between Europe and Asia flows. Aviv Capinor estimated 80% of companies budget will come from turnover in Europe and the Nordic countries. Aviv Capinor has 45 employees, 25 in Norway.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments