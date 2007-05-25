Aviv Capinor is growing and hiring new staff

During a visit to Aviv Capinor in Norway earlier this week, evertiq received some information about how the development at the company has been going since Aviv and Capinor merged in beginning of January this year.

Aviv's focus has earlier been PCB trading on the European markets, and Capinor's focus has earlier been production of PCBs as well as trading. The newly merged company Aviv Capinor is estimating a turnover of 13 Million Euros this year.



Aviv Capinor has employed two new sales represents. One of them will be based in UK and the other one in Italy. The company has also employed a new sales represent in Sweden and a new logistic manager in Norway. The company is following its investment plan and will adjust itself to the different market regions.



Aviv Capinors owner structure looks like the following: LIROL 67%, Torger Edland 15,2%, Atle Jensen 12,8% and David O`Donoghue 5 %.



As the two companies merged, a holding company was established and five subsidies were formed. The different market focuses will be the following: A&C Europe - Focus on Europe and the European customers, base in London. A&C Nordic - Focus on the Nordic countries and the Nordic customers. A&C Sweden - Own AB Company, mission to profile on the growing Swedish PCB market. A&C Quickprint (Norway) - own PCB production in Norway-Mission to provide the local market with prototypes and quick delivery PCB boards. A&C China – The office is based in Shenzhen, will work closely with suppliers and make shore the logistic between Europe and Asia flows. Aviv Capinor estimated 80% of companies budget will come from turnover in Europe and the Nordic countries. Aviv Capinor has 45 employees, 25 in Norway.