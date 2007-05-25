Hinke promoted VP of National Semi Europe

National Semiconductor Corporation today announced that Robert Hinke has been appointed to vice president and general manager, Europe.

Previously, Hinke served as National's marketing director for Europe. His assignment will become effective May 28, 2007, corresponding with the beginning of National's fiscal year 2008. Hinke will take over from John Phelps, who has been the head of National's European Sales and Marketing organisation since 2002, and is returning to the U.S.



Hinke joined National Semiconductor in 1983 and brings extensive sales and marketing experience to his new position. Since 1998, he has been National's marketing director for Europe, and during the past year, has additionally assumed the role of marketing communications director. He has also served as a member of the company's worldwide Marketing Council, thus being instrumental in shaping National's global marketing strategy.



Before his appointment to European marketing director, Hinke assumed key positions in the company's sales organisation, including worldwide account manager and regional sales manager for National's Central and Southern European Communication Segment. Hinke has studied in Munich/Germany and holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. In his new role, Hinke will report to Mike Noonen, National's senior vice president, Worldwide Marketing and Sales.