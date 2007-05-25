Watch out all EMS-Providers, CITL is Coming!

CITL is looking to become a big player in the Global EMS market. The company is currently looking for acqusitions.

The companies that CILT is looking for are medium and mid sized EMS providers. CILT plans to become Indias leading EMS provider and is planning to take on competitors like Flextronics, Solectron and others aggressively. In India the company has recently expanded its SMT operation.