False LCD-TV plant closed<br>down in Russia by police

In Kaliningrad, Russia a false LCD –TV plant has been closed down by the police. This is not the first time that the police is closing down false LCD plants in Russia.

From abroad the plant bought parts that were used in the production. The value of the parts was approximately $580 000.



Police told CNews that the customs legislation was violated, and that the document at the plant was faked. For a while the production has been taking place in the plant. The LCD-TV`s were sold not only on the Russian market but also exported to other countries.