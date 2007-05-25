Sony Ericsson joins the WiMAX Forum

Sony Ericsson has become a member of the WiMAX Forum. WiMAX (TM) allows high-speed internet access from laptops, phones or other mobile devices over larger distances than previous technologies such as Wi-Fi.

The WiMAX Forum is an industry-led non-profit organization comprising more than 440 companies committed to promoting and certifying interoperable WiMAX products. WiMAX products are designed to deliver wireless broadband services to both residential customers and businesses by creating economies of scale made possible by standards-based, interoperable products.