VOGT EBIT drops in Q1 2007

German EMS provider VOGT electronic reports results for the first quarter of 2007. Revenue increased 5.5% to 45.8 Mio EUR and EBIT (earnings before interests and taxes) dropped to 1M EUR from 2.4M EUR in the previous year.

Earnings decreased compared to the previous year quarter due to different expenditures and profits related to the insolvency of a former subsidiary, which totaled to 1.5 Mio. EUR. Without these special effects EBIT increased from 0.9 Mio. EUR to 1.0 Mio. EUR. Revenue of the VOGT Group increased 5.5 % to 45.8 Mio EUR with a solid growth mainly in the automotive, industry and telecommunications segment.