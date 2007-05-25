Four firms announced orders during Nepcon

DEK, Adaptsys, Connor and DCB have announced that they received orders at the Nepcon show in Birmingham, United Kingdom last week.

DEK sold a Horizon 03i screen printing machine to Chesterfield-based electronics control design and manufacture specialist FAW Electronics during Nepcon. Also Adaptsys received an order from Paris-based Naelcom for a 4710 BP Micro Systems Automated Programming System. In addition, Sunderland-based EMS provider Connor Solutions boosted the Astro stand by signing a deal to purchase a number of Fuji pick and place machines - representing a £1.5m investment in three new lines. DCB Automation Ltd. also received an order for its new UltraVision AOI System at the show from CEM, Axis Electronics Ltd.