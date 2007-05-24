Holy Stone expands into Europe

The Taiwan based manufacturer of ceramic capacitors, Holy Stone Enterprise Company, announced the opening of HolyStone (Europe) Ltd. HolyStone (Europe) Ltd.

It is headquartered in Norwich England under the direction of General Manager John Plaskett. Many in the industry know John from his 30 years experience in the capacitor field and from his previous position as Managing Director of Syfer.



John has assembled a team of experienced sales and technical people who will provide support for Holy Stone customers, agents and distributors throughout Europe.



In recent years, Holy Stone has established itself as a formidable player in the high voltage, high capacitance and application specific capacitor markets in Asia. The new Europe operation in addition to U.S. based HolyStone International established three years ago, is another step in expanding Holy Stone's global presence and recognition.