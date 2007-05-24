Foxconn Denies Solar Cell Production Plans

Innolux Display, a Foxconn subsidiary, has denied that it is in talks with Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) or Green Energy Technology regarding a possible cooperation in developing thin-film solar cells.

As evertiq reported on May 22, Innolux would enter thin-film solar cell production. Both Innolux and its owner Foxconn said in separate statements that they had never contacted Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) or Green Energy Technology about solar cell production.