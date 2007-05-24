Infineon, IBM, Chartered, Samsung, Freescale expand agreements

In a move that signals a firm and ongoing commitment to future technology leadership, the companies have signed a series of semiconductor process development and manufacturing agreements.

The joint development agreements between these companies will now include 32-nm bulk complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process technology and joint development of process design kits (PDKs) to support that technology. Building on the success of earlier joint development and manufacturing agreements at 90nm, 65nm and 45nm, alliance partners will be able to produce high-performance, energy-efficient chips at 32nm.



The partners plan to pool their combined expertise and collaborate to design, develop and manufacture advanced technology through 2010. Those technologies, which are the leading platform for a broad range of systems -- ranging from next-generation hand-held products to the world's highest performance supercomputers -- may be used by the five partners and other companies to help solve real-life problems in fields such as medicine, communications, transportation and security.