ZTE to chose Infineon chips

Infineon Technologies announced that its ULC2 (second generation ultra-low cost) platform based on the single-chip E-GOLD™voice solution has been selected by ZTE Corporation.

The Infineon ULC2 will be integrated into new ZTE phone models which are planned to be deployed by leading mobile carriers in mid of 2007.



The Infineon ULC2 platform consists of the E-GOLDvoice system-on-chip solution which combines a baseband processor, radio frequency transceiver, power management unit and RAM in a footprint measuring just 8 mm x 8 mm. The solution is designed for voice-centric phones with features like color display, text messages, and polyphonic ring tones. The platform also includes all the necessary software to enable shorter development time, consisting of GSM protocol stack and reference Man-Machine Interface developed by Infineon.



“We are happy that ZTE selected our ULC2 platform for their new ultra-low cost handsets addressing emerging markets," said Dominik Bilo, Vice President Sales and Group Marketing at Infineon's Communication Solutions business group. “This selection underlines the market acceptance of our ULC2 platform which offers the highest integration, smallest footprint and best time-to-market."