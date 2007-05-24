Czech Republic a hot place for LCD production

Eastern Europe has been a hot place for investing in LCD production during the latest couple of years. Many companies have invested in Poland and Slovakia; however Czech Republic is becoming the new hot place to invest in LCD production.

Companies like Foxconn, Hitachi, Multidisplay, Changhong, IPS Alpha and Panasonic has all invested in the country, Prague daily monitor reports. Foxconn will cerate approximately 6000 workplaces in the country, Hitachi employees approximately 2000 employees, Multidisplays 1,200 people, Changhong current workforce is 100, however the company plans to raise to 300 gradually, Prague daily monitor reports.Currently IPA Alpha employees 400 people, but is expecting in the future to employee up to 2000 people. Panasonic employees 4,000 people in the country.