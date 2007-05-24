Foxconn plans new plant in the Czech Republic

Deputy Mayor of Kutna Hora Vaclav Vancura told the local media that EMS provider Foxconn will probably build a new plant for the production of LCDs and computer components in Kutna Hora, central Bohemia in Czech Republic.

The new plant will create 6000 new jobs in the region. The company will also build 3000 homes for the workers, Aktualne reports. Foxconn will host an official press conference on May 28, until then the company will not provide any information about the investment, Foxconn public relations coordinator Katerina Kucerova told CTK.