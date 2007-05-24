IdaTechin and Chloride ink European deal

IdaTech announced an agreement with Chloride Group PLC to market and sell fuel cell backup power systems throughout Europe and Northern Africa.

The synergies between the companies enable the companies to further promote fuel cell solutions for critical backup power needs. Integration of fuel cell technology and uninterrupted power systems (UPS) enables solutions such as the IdaTech systems to provide extended run times of backup power for critical applications. Currently, IdaTech and Chloride are installing an ElectraGen(TM)5 fuel cell system with a PowerRack(TM) UPS in a Telecity Redbus Datacenter in Paris, France.



The application of the IdaTech fuel cell system for this datacenter is to provide backup power for the critical building management systems to ensure integrity of the building´s systems such as access controls, emergency lighting, telecommunications and fire alarms in case of extended power outages. The ElectraGen(TM) system will also provide a dedicated backup power system for critical applications and servers.