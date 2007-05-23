Zuken and Aldec in partnership

Adopting programmable devices is set to become easier as a result of a partnership between Zuken, and Aldec.

The two companies will be able to offer a combined design and verification flow for flexible field programmable gate array (FPGA) devices on printed circuit boards (PCBs). At this time, the partnership will focus integration efforts on Zuken's enterprise-wide PCB design suite, CR-5000.



"There is a growing challenge associated with adopting FPGA devices. By forging this partnership with Aldec to introduce a complete design and verification flow, we are tooling engineers with the latest technology to apply FPGAs with the minimum of effort," said Gerhard Lipski, Zuken Americas CEO and European General Manager.



"This integrated approach saves significant time, reduces errors and allows individuals to work on different aspects of the PCB and/or FPGA design simultaneously, at the same time, reducing re-work that may be involved in manual sharing of design data, and minimizing the typically error-prone methodology involved in manual data transfer and modification," added Lipski.