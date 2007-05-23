Microsemi adds 80 new jobs in Ireland

US based company Microsemi has made a decision to expand out its operations in the Ennis town, Ireland.

This will result that 80 new jobs could be on the way. The company says that it has reversed the decision as a result of improved market conditions. The 100 existing jobs at the plant are now safe.



Microsemi a manufacturer of semiconductors for military and aerospace customers, Belfasttelegraph reports.