Icera opens new development<br>centre in Cambridge

Icera announced the opening of a new development centre in Cambridge, UK. The new facility will be focused on developing protocol stack and system software for the 3GPP cellular technology roadmap including 2G/3G/HSPA/LTE, integral to Icera's products for next generation cellular modems, datacards and phones.

The new operation, which will also support major customers with software development and customization, will work closely with Icera's existing software engineering teams in Bristol, UK and Sophia Antipolis, France.



Icera has plans to recruit over 25 wireless communications engineers at the new facility, located near the Cambridge Science Park, in the first year. Icera has already added more than 100 engineers at its existing facilities in Europe since the start of 2006 and will continue to grow its design teams in Bristol and Sophia Antipolis as well as in Cambridge.



Icera is a fabless semiconductor company, delivering the highest performance HSPA baseband modems and platform solutions to cellular datacard and phone OEMs. Founded in 2002, Icera is headquartered in the UK, with design locations in Bristol and Cambridge, UK and Sophia Antipolis, France, sales offices in Europe, Japan and USA and representative support in Korea.