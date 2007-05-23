LTX to shift manufacturing to Jabil

LTX plans to transition manufacturing of its X-Series test systems to Jabil's Penang, Malaysia facility from its current location in Billerica, Massachusetts.

This transition represents the next significant phase of LTX's outsource manufacturing strategy, initiated with Jabil in 2001. The move is designed to further reduce LTX's industry-leading cycle times, and to augment its competitiveness in the global marketplace. The initiative, already underway, is targeted for completion by August 2008.



“LTX initially selected Jabil in 2001 as its outsource partner because of their industry-leading manufacturing systems and broad, global footprint," noted Dave Tacelli, chief executive officer and president of LTX. “Since then, LTX and our customers have seen the advantages of Jabil's world-class manufacturing capabilities on cycle times, flexibility, product quality and efficiency. Now, LTX is taking the next step by leveraging Jabil's global presence to bring the supply chain and manufacturing operations closer to many of our customers' facilities. We are excited about the transition to Jabil Penang, and are confident that it will provide significant advantages to our customers."