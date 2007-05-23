ESI receives order from Stevenage Circuits

Electro Scientific Industries announced that UK-based Stevenage Circuits Group has placed an order for a Model 5330 ultraviolet (UV) microvia drilling system.

The order from Stevenage Circuits Group will mark the shipment of ESI's 600th microvia drilling system. ESI expects to ship the Model 5330 UV laser system to Stevenage's U.K. facility by the end of May 2007.



"The performance of our early model ESI laser drilling systems helped pave the way into the HDI technology market we specialize in today," noted Dougal Stewart, general manager at Stevenage. "Our expertise in high-quality microvia drilling and our use of lasers for structuring complex flex and flex-rigid products has increased exponentially over the years through the addition of tools such as the ESI 5330 UV laser system. Expanding our UV laser capacity is testament to our commitment to enhancing our technical and production capabilities to meet our customers' current and future requirements. As a valued partner, we are pleased that this third ESI laser for us will mark the 600th system milestone for ESI, and we will continue to look to ESI for cost-effective, leading-edge, laser-drilling solutions for our future manufacturing needs."