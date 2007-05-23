Nokia Village in Romania<br>soon to start Production

Finish mobile phone maker Nokia is planning to start the production at it`s two new plants in Jucu and Cluj in Romania. This project is called the Nokia Village concept. In 2009 the Jucu plant is estimated to operate at full capacity. The production in Cluj will also begin sometime during 2008.

At these two plants the company will produce mobile phones which will be sold on the Romanian, African and Asian market. Nokia will have around 3,500 employees involved in the production operations. At the end of June Nokia plans to organize a job fair in Cluj-Napoca. The company expects to be able to hire 500 employees at this fair, zf reports. The employees that the company is looking for are mainly operators, engineers, logistics and raw material procurement specialists. Many of Nokia's suppliers have shown interest to establish in the region, according to John Guerry the man who will be implementing the Nokia Village concept, zf reports.