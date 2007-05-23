Incap convertible promissory notes

The Board of Directors of Incap Corporation has approved subscriptions of the convertible promissory notes announced on 21 May 2007, for a nominal value of EUR 6,750,000 in total.

A right to convert the note units into 2,500,000 new shares in the company is attached to the subscribed note units.



From the persons closely related to the company, the convertible promissory notes were subscribed by Mr Juhani Hanninen, the President and CEO of Incap Corporation, by Mr Juha-Pekka Kallunki, a member of the Board of Directors, and by an organisation under control of Mr Jukka Harju, a member of the Board of Directors.