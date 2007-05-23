SMT & Inspection | May 23, 2007
Teknek plans for growth in the<br>US despite on going legal dispute
Despite an on going legal dispute (SDI, California, USA) Teknek sales continue to grow in USA, up some 10% in 2006 according to the company.
Founder and Chairman Jonathan Kennett stated, 'SDI have made an occupation of harassing via the courts those in the contact cleaning market with direct legal action. They seem to have focused on Teknek given its market leader position'. 'We have always taken the view that the original judgement was a travesty and have defended our position vigorously.' 'It would appear that the Scottish Courts agree. SDI tried recently to bring an action against Teknek. The recent case heard by Lady Smith in the Court of Session resulted in a decisive victory for Teknek.'
'It is very easy to conclude from the comprehensive judgement that the ongoing action is an attempt by a US competitor to destroy a Scottish company by capitalising on an aberrant jury decision in a patent case in California which relates only to a subsidiary' commented Kennett.
'We have been trying to settle matters with SDI but they seem more interested in trying to exclude Teknek from the US market.'
'Despite this, with a view to ensuring our US plans are unaffected we are going to settle matters by making payment to SDI's legal representatives. This will allow us continued unrestricted access to the US market and allow the management team to focus on winning additional business at the expense of overseas competitors including SDI.'
'We will be stepping up our activities in the USA with immediate effect, and have appointed another local Callum Campbell as US sales Manager to spearhead the attack'.
'We are well advanced with discussions to acquire additional businesses which will give us a much larger presence in the US market. Moreover we are launching a new range of products aimed specifically at key sectors in the US and are confident we will continue to enjoy rapid growth in this market'.
