Aricent buys Development Center<br>in the UK from Nokia Siemens

Aricent, a communications software company has announced R&D collaboration with Nokia Siemens Networks to provide product development, feature enhancement, sustenance and maintenance services for Nokia Siemens Networks 2G base station products.

As part of this collaboration, Aricent has announced the establishment of its third European software development center in Southwood near Farnborough, United Kingdom. The Southwood development center further enhances Aricent's comprehensive capabilities in Europe, where the company will employ over 900 people at locations in Germany, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.



The Southwood development center will employ over 100 software professionals with extensive wireless domain knowledge in GSM and EDGE technologies. In addition to serving the needs of Nokia Siemens Networks, the Southwood development center will serve other Aricent clients in Europe. With a staff that combines research, product lifecycle management and support capabilities, the Southwood development center will enable Aricent to deliver critical support in the local market to clients with large wireless product deployments in Europe.



“The Aricent Southwood development center truly enhances our depth and breadth as a communications software company," said Mr. Manoranjan Mohapatra, president and chief operating officer, Aricent. “The UK center gives Aricent a large development presence in a third European location and will allow us to strengthen our cooperation with Nokia Siemens Networks," continued Mr. Mohapatra. “The collaboration with Nokia Siemens Networks builds on a relationship developed with Nokia Networks over six years. The Southwood team will allow us to meet the needs of both Nokia Siemens Networks and other clients in the UK and Western Europe."



“Over the years, Aricent has been our trusted partner on various projects," said Ari Lehtoranta, head of Radio Access in Nokia Siemens Networks. “Aricent's single-minded focus on the communications domain has been a strength. We are confident that this expansion of the Aricent organization will further enable Nokia Siemens Networks to gain access to world class communications software expertise. The customers' expectations are increasing continuously, and we are confident that this collaboration with Aricent will allow us to create industry-leading communications products quickly and efficiently."