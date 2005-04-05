Peter Kelly joins Plexus

Plexus Corp. has been appointed Peter Kelly as a new member of the Plexus Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2005.

John Nussbaum, Chairman of the Board of Plexus Corp. commented, “I would like to welcome Peter to the Board. He brings to the board a unique blend of operational and financial experience, having previously held both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles in large, multi-national corporations.”



Dean Foate, President and CEO of Plexus Corp. added, “Peter brings both international business and supply chain expertise to the Plexus team. We are looking forward to Peter’s insights as we continue to extend our global operations and supply chain capabilities.”



Mr. Kelly is Executive Vice President of the Global Operations Group of Agere Systems. Mr. Kelly is a Fellow of the UK Institute of Chartered Management Accountants and has a Bachelor of Science degree in management sciences from Manchester University (UK). Agere Systems, with $1.9 billion in revenue, is a global leader in semiconductors for storage, wireless data, and public and enterprise networks.



Determinations have not yet been made as to Mr. Kelly’s committee assignments. Neither Agere Systems or Mr. Kelly have any business relationship with Plexus.