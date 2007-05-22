Plexus increases software engineering capabilities at European Design Centre

Plexus has extended its in-house technical capabilities by adding two energetic software engineers to its team.

Samie Ghauri, 26, and John Reid, 27, both live in Scotland and will be based at the Plexus European Design Centre in Livingston. In addition Plexus is also actively seeking to recruit a further two engineers with mechanical and hardware design skills. “Ghauri and Reid have quickly acquired skills with a wide range of tools, operating systems and integration challenges, and will add extra value to customer projects as Plexus continues to grow throughout Europe," said Andy Allen, VP Europe, Plexus.