DEK and Tecan announce<br>new addition to VectorGuard

DEK and Tecan have announced the launch of OptiGuard, a patented joint development that extends the acclaimed VectorGuard stencil range to deliver enhanced manufacturing flexibility.

The release of OptiGuard, a patented joint development between DEK and Tecan, represents a further extension to the VectorGuard family of products. While maintaining compatibility with the standard VectorGuard frame, OptiGuard provides an alternative mounting process which is helpful when stepped or multi-level stencils are deployed. OptiGuard can be used with laser-cut, precision etched, laser-formed or electro-formed stencils.