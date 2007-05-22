Sanmina-SCI cuts 600 jobs, close US PCB plant

As evertiq earlier reported, Sanmina-SCI plans another factory closure. Sanmina-SCI has reported to the Arizona Department of Economic Security that is closing its production unit in Phoenix and is cutting more than 600 jobs.

Sanmina-SCI has reported to the Arizona Department of Economic Security (USA) that it would be cutting 602 jobs between the end of June and the beginning of August. Federal law requires employers with major layoffs to report them to impacted states. Sanmina-SCI officials in California did not respond to requests for comment and details about the Phoenix cuts.