Electronics Production | May 22, 2007
Messe München to Organise<br>electronicIndia on its Own
For the future, Messe München International will be holding an event of its own in India. In August 2008, electronicIndia will be held at the newly opened Bangalore Exhibition Centre (BIEC) for the first time. electronicIndia will no longer be held together with Componex.
electronicIndia will be presenting components, systems and applications for electronics and electronics manufacturing and will be held annually.
India's high growth rates already make it one of the world's most attractive markets. By 2020, India is expected to have the world's third largest economy. The sector recording the strongest growth in India is - as is the case worldwide - the electronics industry. Two years ago, the market volume for this segment in India was 11.5 billion U.S. dollars; by 2010, forecasts expect it to have already reached 40 billion. That corresponds to an annual gain of 23 percent.
The Indian subcontinent is generating an immense amount of interest within the electronics industry. Southern India in particular experiences very dynamic growth rates. Renowned companies such as BMW, Cisco, Dell or Nokia have opened new production sites during the last few months. This offers an excellent potential for electronicIndia at its new location in Bangalore in the heart of one of the leading high-tech regions in the world.
Klaus Dittrich, managing director for Messe München International, explains the new strategy: "In order to fully tap into the Indian market's enormous potential, Messe München International will be organizing electronicIndia in Bangalore for the future. From now on Messe München International will be responsible for planning and holding electronicIndia on its own. At the new location we will be able to guarantee for the high level of service the industry expects from us as well as for the success of the show. It is also planned to organize other trade shows in India and offer additional services."
Messe München International (MMI) has many years of experience on the Indian subcontinent. Since 2000 the company has organized Componex/electronicIndia together with the publisher Electronics Today, organizer of Componex.
Klaus Dittrich comments: "We now look back on a very successful partnership with Electronics Today, and we thank Mr. S. Swarn, editor-in-chief and CEO, and the Electronics Today team very much for the excellent collaboration. Due to Messe München International's new strategic orientation, it no longer makes sense to hold the two trade shows together, which is why we have ended the cooperation with our former partner."
