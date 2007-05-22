SMT & Inspection | May 22, 2007
New developments at Teknek
Glasgow headquartered Teknek, an equipment supplier specialist in the contact cleaning sector, is gearing up for growth with a major training programme and increasing focus on international markets.
The company designs and manufacturers its' own products locally and exports over 90% of its output. A key element is to improve competitiveness of the product offering whilst retaining production in Scotland, the company said.
A major training program was launched in November 2006 supported by Scottish Enterprise Renfrewshire. It involved training over 180 people, all employees, shareholders and principle suppliers in Continuous Improvement Techniques. Phase 2 was to provide more detailed training for around 30 people including suppliers.
Technical Director Sheila Hamilton commented 'It's a real eye opener, not just in production but in all areas of the company. The improvement teams have managed to identify significant benefits, for example we have reduced our order process system from 40 to 10 steps, and have reduced the assembly time of one of our main machines from 12 hours to 2.5 hours. As important, people now have the ability to make improvements; we are seeing gains in all areas.'
The program continues to train suppliers and of late Teknek customers have asked to take part which will result in the whole value chain driving to the same end, the first Customer from Denmark will undertake training in June.
An unexpected benefit of the program has been the space saving at the main Inchinnan facility. This combined with the need to shorten lead times will see major development work at the main plant to allow for expansion and the relocation of the Howwood facility to Inchinnan.
Teknek has recently developed products for the burgeoning Flat Panel Display market. CM10 launched at the recent Finetech exhibition in Tokyo with support from Scottish Enterprise Renfrewshire Teknek expects to exploit this high growth Asian market. The company already exports over 90% of all production with over half going to Asia.
Asia will continue to be one of the key markets for Teknek and has recently relocated one of its senior managers to the company's Japan office to head up the Asian operations.
Kilmacolm resident Asian Sales Manager Richard Meredith, is moving to Tokyo to manage the network of Teknek sales operations in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and India.
