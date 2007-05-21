German PCB market decreased 7% in February

The revenue of the printed circuit board manufacturers decreased in February about seven percent compared to the previous month.

Due to only 20 working days in February lower values compared to the previous month are normal, according to the VdL (Association of the Printed Circuit Board Industry) and the Electronic Components and Systems Group of the ZVEI.



Compared to February 2006 the revenue was about 5 percent lower, in February 2005 the revenue was 6 percent higher. Cumulated revenue was on the level of the previous year.



Orders remained under about 2 percent below February 2006. In the previous year massive retransfers occurred from Asia which increased the order level. Compared to February 2005 20 percent more orders were received.



The Book-to-Bill Ratio reached a value of 1.07 a very positive value for February.



The number of employees increased by 2.6 percent compared to the previous year month. which was mainly an effect of the increasing demand.