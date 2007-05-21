OTB and Thin Film Electronics sign<br>development agreement

OTB Engineering of Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Thin Film Electronics ASA of Oslo, Norway with R&D facilities in Linköping, Sweden have announced that they have entered into an agreement for a Joint Development Programme.

The aim of the Joint Development Programme is to develop reliable inkjet inline manufacturing

processes and to specify the corresponding inline manufacturing machines and equipments required for volume production of Thinfilm's memory technology.



Johan Carlsson, CEO of Thin Film Electronics stated that “OTB has a proven track record in building integrated systems and has demonstrated it's capabilities in developing state of the art in-line manufacturing processes and equipment for a large number of applications such as CD/DVD, solar cell and displays. When our customers are ramping up to volume production we will now together with OTB be able to offer a turn key solution for those who are seeking an ink-jet based production environment for our memory devices." This joint development agreement will build on Thinfilm's Intellectual Property for soluble memory materials, and OTB Engineering's Intellectual Property for production & processes and printing technologies.