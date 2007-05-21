Ensto opens sales office in Germany

On 1 May 2007, Ensto opened a sales office in Germany, giving this Finnish industrial group and family business, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, operations in 18 countries.

The establishment of a German sales office is part of Ensto's growth strategy for Central Europe. This office will focus on sales and marketing for Ensto's enclosure solutions, mainly for manufacturing industry, and will serve customers in the German, Austrian, Swiss and French markets.



Ensto's German operations are the responsibility of Frank Hopfinger, Sales Director, and the sales office also employs Alexandra Höllwarth, Sales Assistant.