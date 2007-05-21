Telga invests in new PCB equipment

Lithuania's Printed Circuit Board producer Telga has invested in new PCB equipment at its plant in Taurage in the western part of Lithuania.

The investment is worth more than € 500.000. The company has bought all brand new machines: drilling and routing, AOI, profesional plotter, testing machine (Emma), RoHS HAL (Lantronic) machine. It will help Telga to be more active in markets that the company operates e.g. UK, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Telga's main export market is Russia. Telga employs a staff of 98 workers.