Heavy, steady growth for NXP in India

NXP's business in India is growing fast and steady. Organic growth is in focus but the company is also looking at possible acquisitions.

NXP in India has grown in importance at NXP. NXP is considering India as a promising market and a really important region for research and development operations.



"After reviewing our Indian operations we have realized that India has become a strong R&D center as well a potential market and having both these operations in one campus would help us get closer to our local customers," said van Frans van Houten by the inauguration of NXP's new facility in Bangalore.



The workforce at NXP's Indian operations grew from 760 in late 2006, to 815 today, with plans to increase this to 900 by the end of 2007, according to what Rajeev Mehtani, vice president and managing director of NXP India told EETimes.



The growth will be organic but also through acquisitions. Recently NXP acquired Silicon Labs cellular unit and more will come, according to the company.



"When we look for acquisitions we look for strengthening the technology base as well as strengthening the market potential. But at this point of time, we cannot disclose any plans," Frans van Houten told EETimes.