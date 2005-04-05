Electronics Production | April 05, 2005
EADS in talks to acquire Nokia's Professional Mobile Radio Business
Dutch based EADS (European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V.) announced today that it is in advanced negotiations to acquire the Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) business of Nokia to enhance the company's position in homeland security systems and mission critical secure wireless communications solutions.
The move would create a highly competitive global player in this growing market, with over 130 customers in 56 countries. Nokia's PMR business, including TETRA infrastructure and terminals, currently comprises of 325 employees who would be transferred to EADS.
"This move enhances EADS' position in the global homeland security sector Together, Nokia's TETRA and our TETRAPOL technologies create an excellent foundation for next generation solutions for mission-critical communications," said Stefan Zoller, CEO of EADS Defence and Communications Systems (DCS). "We see a global market potential in this field, of over EUR 10 billion within the next five years. By having the main technology platforms in our portfolio, we will be able to offer our customers innovative solutions, and serve their evolving needs."
"Our current customers would gain both from future development of TETRA technology, and terminals, as well as the Large System Integrator's expertise of EADS", stated Matti Peltola, Vice President, Professional Mobile Radio, Networks, Nokia. "We are convinced of the benefits this move brings to our customers."
"This acquisition would give us the strength to enter new business in all markets including North America. Customers will benefit from our extensive product and service portfolio, global footprint, and leading R&D capabilities," said Michel Josserand, Senior Vice President, Head of EADS DCS Professional Mobile Radio. "As EADS would continue to develop both TETRA and TETRAPOL technologies, our customers would gain from superior solutions today and in the future."
The closing of the acquisition is expected before the end of 2005, subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.
EADS is a global leader in aerospace, defence and related services. In 2004, the Group generated revenues of EUR 31,8 billion and employed a workforce of more than 110.000. The Defence and Communications Systems (DCS) Business Unit is the "Systems House" of EADS and is an integrated part of the EADS Defence and Security Systems Division (DS) with revenues of about EUR 5,4 billion in 2004 and roughly 24.000 employees across ten nations.
