Cicorel presents stronger results

Swiss PCB maker Cicorel posted first-half net profit of 2.3 CHF after a loss for the same period 2003 of 4.5 million CHF.

Cicorel reported that revenue rose 27.9% to 30.3 million CHF in the first six months. Cicorel said it expects to exceed a revenue goal of 50 million CHF and to attain a result of around 3.8 million CHF for 2004, according to PCB007.com.