Plastic Logic starts to build German plant

As evertiq.com reported earlier Plastic Logic will build it`s first factory to manufacture plastic electronics on a commercial scale. On May 23 this year the company plans to break ground for its new plant in Dresden Germany.

The volume production is expected to start in 2008. The facility will produce flexible active-matrix display modules for 'take anywhere, read anywhere' electronic reader products.



The company plans to hire 80 people at the plant in Dresden and add additional 70 people as the production ramps.